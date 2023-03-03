TOPEKA (KSNT) – A source with the Topeka Police Department has confirmed that Jim Freel, the former chief of police in Topeka, has died Friday not long after he turned 100-years-old.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, told KSNT 27 News that Freel passed away Friday morning.

“It was an incredible honor to have met Jim Freel,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “I was privileged to have been given the opportunity to publicly recognize his life of service at the recent city council meeting. I am incredibly saddened by his passing. The capital city has lost a community treasure. The TPD family expresses our deepest condolences to his family on their loss.”

Freel was recently recognized for his service at a Topeka City Council meeting on Feb. 21 for his service to the city and country. City Mayor Mike Padilla and Wheeles lead attendees in celebrating Freel ahead of his birthday on Feb. 27 where he turned 100-years-old.

“On behalf of the residents of Topeka, may your 100th birthday be filled with memories, joy and laughter,” Padilla said at the city council meeting.

Freel first joined the TPD in 1949 and continued service with the organization until 1975, retiring as police chiefs. He was a U.S. marine and saw action in World War II at Iwo Jima and was a Purple Heart recipient.