Former Topeka police officer says police reform measures go too far

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people are expected to be at a rally at the Topeka City Hall next Tuesday in support of law enforcement.

The leader of the rally, retired Topeka police officer Ron Gish, is concerned city groups are pushing for police reform measures that go too far.

“Everyone’s jumping to try to be the first one that brings something to the community that shows they’re not racist. Well that’s not going to help anybody,” Gish said.

Gish created the Facebook group “DEFEND TPD OFFICERS” as a way to show his support for local law enforcement.

The group currently has 1.5k members.

“We’re trying to show law enforcement that we see you, we love you for everything you do and you sacrifice for us,” Gish said.

On Tuesday, the Topeka City Council will be making major decisions on police reform in a special session called by Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

However, with a packed agenda, they may be moving too fast, Gish said.

On Tuesday, the Topeka Human Relations Commission released an 11-page statement on measures they hope the council will put in place.

However, the city leaders are not getting input from the actual police officers, Gish said.

His concerns seem to be one-sided, something De La Isla asked community members not to take part in.

“As a community, I want to call to our better angels to remind all of us that it’s often way too easy to choose a side, and I’m asking of every one of you to not choose a side. I’m asking you to choose to be Topekans. I’m asking you to choose to lean in and learn,” De La Isla said.

Right now, everyone is not being equally protected, Gish said.

City leaders are not planning to move fast, and will only meet for four hours on Tuesday and return for another meeting if needed, according to City Manager Brent Trout.