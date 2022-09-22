TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Seaman High School teacher has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn.

A federal judge handed down the sentence to Jeff Pierce, 41, on Thursday. Pierce was a coach and teacher at Seaman High School in Topeka. Prosecutors say he posed as a girl to ask boys to send him nude photos. One of the victims was his student.

Pierce was arrested in September 2020 for soliciting sexually explicit images from teenage boys on social media. He was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of minors on Sep. 2, 2020. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Sep. 3, 2020.