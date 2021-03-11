Former Topekan shares photos from inside Menninger Clock Tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The fate of the Topeka landmark, the Menninger Clock Tower is up in the air, but former Topekan Emily Cowan is hoping to bring attention to buyers by showing the inside.

Cowan founded abandonedks.com, a company that keeps track of abandoned buildings and their history. She is shooting a documentary in hopes someone will buy the building and fix it up.

She was allowed inside and said the building looks pretty good.

“I have been in many abandoned buildings in my lifetime, and it was…The owners have done a very good job to stabilize it, keep it secure,” Cowan said.

Cowan shared the above photos with KSNT. To see all of Cowan’s pictures, CLICK HERE.

Zach Haney has a website for people interested in saving the tower.

