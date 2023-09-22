TOPEKA (KSNT)- Retired Topeka Public School educator Dr. Beryl New appeared on national television this week to fulfill her lifelong dream.

That dream, of course, was spinning the wheel on the hit show Wheel of Fortune.

New put on quite the performance, walking away with $28,400.

In a short clip shared on the Wheel of Fortune YouTube channel, people can see that New faced a tough loss in the Bonus Round of the show. She missed the quote, “Build A Firm Foundation”, causing her to miss out on the $100,000 prize.

The episode aired on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

