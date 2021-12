FILE – In this July 18, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The New York Times is reporting that last week’s telephone call between President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan’s president was the result of six months of behind-the-scenes work by Dole acting on […]

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The family of Bob Dole announced Sunday that he had died in his sleep that morning.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation releasing a statement saying, “Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”