Former U.S. Senator Nancy Kassebaum Endorses Kelly for Governor Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Democrat Laura Kelly's campaign has notched the endorsement of a prominent Republican in her campaign for governor.

The Kelly campaign announced the endorsement of former U.S. Senator Nancy Kassebaum on Tuesday.

Kassebaum, a Republican, praised for her "bipartisan leadership" and "track record of fighting for Kansas families."

Kassebaum was the first woman to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate. She served in that role from 1978 until 1997.

She joins a list of moderate Republicans including former Governor Bill Graves, endorsing Kelly over the Republican candidate, Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The Kobach campaign responded to the endorsement on Tuesday.

"Democrats trot out these same tired has-beens clinging to the past, pretending to be Republicans when they so clearly left the party a long time ago. Pro-abortion? Check. Anti-gun? Check. Pro-Obamacare? Check. Republican? Yeah, right," said Kobach's campaign spokeswoman Danedri Herbert in an email to KSNT News.

Kelly and Kobach face Libertarian Jeff Caldwell and independent candidates Greg Orman and Rick Kloos on Nov. 6.