Fort Riley convenience store closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley convenience store is closing it’s doors temporarily because of a worker who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service announced that someone who works at the Forsyth Express on Trooper Drive in Fort Riley has the coronavirus.

They said the health department is doing contact tracing and the exchange service is notifying vendors who made deliveries while the person was working.

According to the exchange service, the person last worked at the Forsyth Express on Monday, April 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and was asymptomatic on both days. Anyone who was there during those times and has symptoms should call their doctor.

All of the other workers who might have been exposed to that person are on 14-day self-quarantine and the express is getting a “deep clean” before it is reopened.