Fort Riley getting new elementary school with $24M Department of Defense grant

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of Defense awarded a $24,387,000 grant to Geary County’s school district to replace the current school facility with a new Jefferson Elementary School on Fort Riley.

The grant will be used to build a new elementary school in place of Jefferson Elementary on Custer Hill in Fort Riley.

The funding for this grant comes from the Department’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program. A federal evaluation team determined the current facility was overcrowded and in desperate need of repair, meaning it was eligible for a grant for schools considered in poor condition.

“The new school will be constructed on the 18-acre site, following the United States Army’s energy, antiterrorism, and force protection standards, including a storm shelter. The total project, including design and construction, is estimated to take 23 months.“ Geary County Schools

When the school is finished, it will house 390 students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Demolition of the existing school will start as early as August 2021,” Mr. Wild said. “Earthwork on the new school is scheduled to commence in the late fall or early winter of 2021.”