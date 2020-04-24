Fort Riley implements ‘Protect, Prevent and Preserve’ approach to fight the spread of coronavirus

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Like many other communities across the country, Fort Riley is taking extra protective measures to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, the soldiers at Fort Riley are defending the country against threats they can actually see.

“Right now, our enemy is microscopic,” Sgt. German Isales said.

That makes fighting it a bit more challenging.

“Since we can’t see it, we need to do everything within our power to ensure that we are as thorough as possible,” Isales said.

At the post’s grocery store, customers must present ID at the door and have to wear a face mask.

They also have to wash their hands and get their temperature taken before entering the store.

“It’s not only to protect our customers every day, but also our employees that are here delivering this vital benefit to our military families and our community,” Store Director Peter Howell said.

They’ve implemented one way aisles, plexiglass at registers, social distancing markers and they make sure carts and highly touched areas are constantly sanitized.

Over at Irwin Army Community Hospital, one of their most visible changes was adding a curbside pick up option for the pharmacy.

“That decreases their exposure and their need to go through screening to get into the hospital and also decreases the potential exposure of our staff,” Hospital Commander Ted Brown said.

While Fort Riley leaders weren’t able to tell KSNT News how many cases of coronavirus they’ve had, they say it’s been a team effort to keep people on base safe.

To keep people informed and updated on the situation, Fort Riley is holding virtual town halls every Wednesday on their Facebook page so they can answer any questions people may have during this time.