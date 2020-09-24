Fort Riley investigating sexual assault reported by soldier

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into a report of sexual assault at Fort Riley.
Officials at the U.S. Army installation said Wednesday night that a soldier has accused someone of sexual assaulting them while they were assigned to Fort Riley. Officials are not naming the soldier or the accused out of concern for privacy.
“We are aware of allegations of sexual assault made by a soldier assigned to Fort Riley. We will use every available resource to care for the soldier and to investigate any and all reports of assault. Sexual assault is an egregious violation, and we always take every allegation seriously. Out of concern for privacy, we are not making the soldier’s identity public.”Fort Riley
This is a developing story.