Fort Riley man arrested for rape, other charges on K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley man was arrested Sunday morning by the Kansas State University Police Department on multiple charges.

Jason Seifert, 23, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping.

K-State Police said around 2:55 a.m. Sunday officers responded to an “active situation” on the west side of campus along the Denison corridor. Officers found a victim and took them to a local hospital.

While still in the area, officers said Seifert returned to the scene and was arrested. Neither Seifert nor the victim have any relation to the university.

Seifert is being held at the Riley County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

An investigation is underway.