MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One man has been taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a late November rape investigation, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Brian Griffith around 11 a.m. in connection to one count of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy against a 12-year-old girl, according to RCPD.

Griffith is currently being held at the Riley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.