Fort Riley man arrested in connection to rape of 12-year-old

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police arrested a Jamaichael Strahan, 19, of Fort Riley Tuesday night in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old in early August.

Strahan is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of rape
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy,
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
  • Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Police made the arrest after investigating the rape of a 12-year-old between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 in Riley County. Strahan is being held at the Riley County Jail with a $500,000 bond and awaits trial, according to a Riley County PIO.

