MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A former Fort Riley soldier is officially sentenced to life in prison as a result of a 2022 shooting in Aggieville.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, honorable judge John Bosch handed Tremelle Montgomery a life sentence followed by 167 months to be served for the killing of 21-year-old Joshua Wardi in February 2022. In September, a grand jury found Montgomery guilty on the following seven charges:

Murder in the 1st degree

Attempted murder in the 1st degree x3

Aggravated assault x3

The Riley County Attorney’s Office told 27 News Montgomery will serve a life sentence with parole eligibility after 50 years for the murder in the 1st degree. Judge Bosch also imposed 155 months for all three counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree. Montgomery will also serve 12 months for each count of aggravated assault.

Two men were later arrested and charged for their involvement in Wardi’s death. Their cases are ongoing through the Riley County District Court.