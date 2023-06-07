FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A military post in Kansas is about to unveil a multi-million dollar museum renovation.

Curators at the U.S. Cavalry Museum and 1st Infantry Division Museum at Fort Riley are putting the finishing touches on a $17.5 million renovation project. Most of the funding went toward updating displays with new cases and lighting, but a good portion of it paid for new exhibits and a new kids play area.

The post closed the main museum buildings 2018 when construction began. Fort Riley Museum Director Robert Smith said COVID and supply chain problems caused significant delays.

“It has been a real rollercoaster. I mean, the rollercoaster was going up until COVID hit, and then it went down a bit, and we had some issues there,” Smith said. “It’s been a very fulfilling operation here, and I just say, I’m so grateful were getting to close to the end.

You can see the end results yourself next week. The U.S. Calvary Museum will officially reopen to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.