FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A local school district is celebrating the completion of a new, state-of-the-art school on Friday.

Geary County Schools USD 475 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Morris Hill Elementary on Sept. 22, according to a press release. Construction for this $37 million project wrapped up earlier this year with the school officially opening its doors to new students at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

“Today was a monumental moment as we are opening up this beautiful new building,” said Melisa Burgess, Morris Hill Elementary principal. “It’s wonderful to see this come to light and I’m so excited for our students and staff to be able to have the open collaborative space they need to be able to learn and grow.”

Attendants of the ribbon-cutting included both USD 475 leadership and members of the nearby Fort Riley military base, according to the press release. The Junction City High School JROTC and Morris Hill Elementary choir helped commemorate the special occasion.

The new school building combines Jefferson Elementary and Morris Hill Elementary schools, according to the press release. It has the capacity to serve 590 students in its 99,000 square foot space.