Fort Riley prepares for vaccine arrival with rehearsals

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Soldiers are among those waiting for the chance to get the coronavirus vaccine. When the time comes, they’re ready to act quickly, and KSNT News got an inside look at their Tuesday rehearsal.

It’s one thing to get the vaccines but the next step is to make sure you can give people the shot in an organized way. Officials at Fort Riley had a full rehearsal of what that will like from receiving the vaccine, placing it in ultracold storage and then vaccinating military personnel and their families.

Soldiers and their families are not required to get the vaccine. But if they decide to, they’ll be vaccinated in an order similar to what the state and CDC is following

Gen. D.A. Sims compares the mission of beating the virus to what the first infantry division did on D-Day.

“We’re at the beginning of the end,” said Gen. Sims. “It’s also important to realize though that once we landed on Omaha on D-Day back in 1944, we still had to fight across Europe to beat the German army. This is no different.

During the war, the U.S. lost over 400,000 people. Gen. Sims adds we’re on pace to do that with the coronavirus pandemic as well.

“We’re going to start, we’re going to land on Omaha beach here in this room but we still have months ahead of us,” said Gen. Sims.

Fort Riley expects to receive the Moderna vaccine when it goes out and has the proper freezers for both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines.