FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – After an extended period of closure for renovations, the U.S. Cavalry Museum at Fort Riley held its grand reopening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum has undergone significant upgrades since January 2018, including enhanced lighting and updated display spaces as part of a multi-million-dollar renovation project.

The decision to renovate the existing museum rather than constructing a new facility was explained to 27 News by Robert Smith, the Director of Fort Riley Museum.

“It’s just such a beautiful building, it’s really, I’ll go off script for a minute, it’s neat, it’s a really neat building,” Smith said. “And we thought, well it was established here in 1855, the building was built, the cavalry immediately came, that it’s a fitting home for the cavalry museum.”

Visitors now have the opportunity to witness the impressive renovations firsthand. The U.S. Cavalry Museum welcomes guests from Monday to Saturday, operating between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Sundays, the museum opens at noon and remains accessible until 4:30 p.m.

The reopening of Fort Riley’s US Cavalry Museum marks a momentous occasion for history enthusiasts and the local community alike. With its newly renovated facilities, the museum is poised to offer an enhanced experience that celebrates the rich military heritage of Fort Riley and the cavalry.

For those interested in exploring the museum’s updated exhibits and learning about the cavalry’s storied past, a visit to the U.S. Cavalry Museum promises a captivating journey into history.