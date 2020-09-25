Fort Riley S.H.A.R.P program says how they handle sexual assault reports

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT)- An investigation is underway at Fort Riley for a solider who reported sexual assault. Officials at the post first reported the allegations on Facebook and Twitter. Both of those posts have now been deleted.

The post’s SHARP (Sexual Harassment / Assault Response and Prevention) program could not speak about this case specifically, but they could tell us how they handle sexual assault and harassment reports.

“We offer medical, we offer behavior health, we offer exams if they want to elect to those,” said Felicia Trent, Fort Riley’s sexual assault response coordinator. “We also offer advocacy support which we can be there to support that client whether it’s with a CID or SVC because they can opt to have an SVC which is a lawyer that works with them” Felicia Trent, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator

A spokesman for Fort Riley said the soldier who made the accusation does have access to healthcare and services.