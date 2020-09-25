Fort Riley soldier arrested in Missouri same day as allegations surface publicly

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier at the center of sexual assault allegations was booked into jail the same day those allegations started surfacing on social media.

A jail in Clay County, Missouri said the woman was booked Thursday and later released to Fort Riley officials. KSNT News spoke with the woman and she said she was in Missouri trying to get medical care outside of the post.

KSNT News asked Fort Riley about the woman being placed behind bars. A spokesperson said they couldn’t tell us why due to privacy reasons.