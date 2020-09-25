Fort Riley soldier at center of sexual assault allegations detained in Missouri

LIBERTY, Mo. (KSNT) – Missouri officers detained a Fort Riley soldier at the center of sexual assault allegations.

Officers booked the soldier into the Clay County Detention Center Thursday. She was held at the center until being released to Fort Riley officials. KSNT News spoke with the woman and she said she was in Missouri trying to get medical care outside of the post.

The soldier left base Wednesday to seek medical attention at a hospital in Liberty, Missouri. The soldiers commander had concerns about her safety and issued a ‘high risk warrant’, which gives local law enforcement the power to detain a soldier in order to safely return them to base, according to Director of Public Affairs Terence Kelley.

“Authorities located [the soldier] at the Liberty, MO Hospital Emergency Room. The hospital released [her] to the Clay County, MO Police Department until her unit leadership was able to escort her back to Fort Riley where she received a medical evaluation,” Kelley said. “There are no military charges against [the soldier] pursuant to this detainment.”