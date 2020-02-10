Fort Riley soldier pleads guilty to distributing bomb instructions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jarrett William Smith, 24, of Fort Riley pleaded guilty Monday to unlawfully distributing instructions for making explosive devices over social media while he was a member of the U.S. Army.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

According to a release, on Sept. 20, 2019, Smith sent specific instructions for making an explosive device to a person working undercover for the FBI, while stationed at Ft. Riley. He also provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm and spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

Sentencing is set for May 18. Smith could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.