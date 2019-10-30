Fort Riley soldiers and their families treated to free meal, movie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Soldiers and their families from Fort Riley were treated to a free meal and movie on Tuesday night.

The monthly no-dough dinner was hosted by the Manhattan Town Center as Texas Roadhouse and AMC gave free meals to active service members and their families. After the meal, they were treated to a free showing of the Adams Family.

Generally, the meal is hosted on base at Fort Riley so getting out in the community is fun for the troops and their families.

“It’s always good to see our families together,” Traci Taylor, Center Operations and Programs Manager of USO Kansas at Fort Riley said. “I know we’ve got some couples here, but we also see lots of our young families. Often times its cost prohibitive for folks to go out, get a nice meal and go to a movie. So that’s especially nice to be able to provide that for them.”

There were 250 troops and their families who attended the movie while 100 people were treated to the free meal.