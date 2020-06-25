Fort Riley soldiers barred from Aggieville, Maj. General says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Major General John Kolasheski is prohibiting Fort Riley soldiers from visiting Aggieville during the evening and early morning hours of the day, according to a Junction City Post article.

The extra precaution is in response to the increase in coronavirus cases stemming from Aggieville. Soldiers are now barred from the area between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., Command Sgt. Major for the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Ray Harris, said during a town hall meeting at Fort Riley on Wednesday.

Soldiers are also required to wear a face covering unless eating or drinking, the Junction City Post reported.