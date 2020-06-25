Fort Riley soldiers barred from Aggieville, Maj. General says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fort Riley to possibly get brigade expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Major General John Kolasheski is prohibiting Fort Riley soldiers from visiting Aggieville during the evening and early morning hours of the day, according to a Junction City Post article.

The extra precaution is in response to the increase in coronavirus cases stemming from Aggieville. Soldiers are now barred from the area between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., Command Sgt. Major for the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Ray Harris, said during a town hall meeting at Fort Riley on Wednesday. 

Soldiers are also required to wear a face covering unless eating or drinking, the Junction City Post reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories