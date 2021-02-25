Fort Riley soldiers helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Texas

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT)- A team from Fort Riley’s First Infantry Division are in Dallas helping with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fort Riley officials tell KSNT News the group was deployed as part of a FEMA request to augment and expedite vaccinations across the country. The division posted on pictures of the soldiers arriving in Dallas on Twitter Tuesday.

#BigRedOne taking the fight to the pandemic! Our Task Force Dragon Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 63rd Armored Regiment have arrived in Dallas, Texas to support @FEMA and @USArmyNorth get the vaccine to those who need it most.When America calls, the @FightingFirst is ready! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6RGtP708IV — 1st Infantry Division (@FightingFirst) February 23, 2021

Approximately 120 medical personnel and support staff were part of the team sent to Dallas.

First Infantry Division Maj. Bryce Gatrell said the team is working in a state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center to help increase the numbers of Americans being vaccinated. These soldiers will administer vaccines, care for patients, and offer other organizational support.

It’s unclear how long the team will be deployed to Dallas. Maj. Gatrell said the soldiers will “provide support for as long as required” as part of the Department of Defense COVID response.