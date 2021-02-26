Fort Riley soldiers helping in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Fort Riley soldiers left for Florida on Friday afternoon, but not for vacation.

Instead, they’re headed to help the U.S. in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“We are going to Miami, Florida with a task force of about 125 soldiers to help the state and FEMA execute the vaccination mission,” Lieutenant Colonel Buck Carroll said.

Lieutenant Colonel Carroll is leading the group of soldiers down in Miami and said he’s been on a lot of different missions in the U.S. Army centered around defending America.

“I’ve had multiple opportunities to serve overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Korea,” Carroll said.

But now he and the other group of Fort Riley soldiers are embarking on a mission to help the country in a new way.

“More than anything, we feel privileged to be able to serve right now in this different way and take care of Americans one on one,” Carroll said.

The task force is made up of support soldiers, medics and doctors who will help give out vaccines in Miami and other administrative tasks.

Carroll said this mission is different because they’ll be face to face with the Americans they’re working to protect.

“Right now we have a crisis going on. We just topped 500,000 deaths and for us to play our part to cut down on the deaths and the toll that it’s taking on our people, it’s a great opportunity,” Carroll said.

He said he doesn’t know how long they’ll be in Florida, but said they’ll continue answering the call of helping the American people when needed.

Fort Riley has one other task force group helping with vaccine distribution right now in Dallas.