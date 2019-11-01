Fort Riley welcomes home thousands of soldiers just in time for the holidays

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Many soldiers from Fort Riley are coming back from deployment overseas.

Hugs, kisses and a lot of tears were shed at Fort Riley as the first of 6,000 troops returned home just in time for the holidays.

There were 80 troops that returned home from their mission in Europe on Thursday morning. This group was part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. They supported the U.S. Army Europe Atlantic’s Resolve.

“It’s definitely refreshing you know just seeing family and friends and the reunion here,” Captain Jerry Pittman, Assistant Operations Officer said.

“Seeing that each and every time you know the families and the anticipation they have as they see the soldiers come out through the doors,” Lieutenant Corey Gamble, Rear Attachment Commander said. “Waiting those few minutes as the speeches get done and then just moving down the bleachers and the hugs and kisses, it’s great.”

This is one of many brigades coming back home before Thanksgiving to Fort Riley after nine-month deployments in Afghanistan and Europe as some 6,000 soldiers complete their mission before December.