Forum underway for public input on the next Riley County Police Chief

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A major change is on the horizon for the riley county police department. The department is looking for a new leader since current director Brad Schoen is retiring at the end of the year.

KSNT news reporter Molly Patt is Manhattan with details of a public forum that got underway around 6 p.m. this evening.

People from the county have been filing in through these doors here at the public works office to get their first chance at asking questions that are important to them to the final candidates.

There are now three finalists for the director position, after the only Riley County officer announced he will be taking a job with the Hutchinson police department as chief.

the other three candidates are:



• Todd Ackerman - current chief of the Marysville Police Department.

• Dennis Butler - chief of the Ottawa PD

• Gregory Volker , a major with the Kansas City Police Department

People are encouraged to come out and submit questions they want answered by the candidates.

a moderator will select and read the questions submitted.

