LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A male student was found dead after a welfare check was conducted at the University of Kansas’ campus in Lawrence.

According to a press release from the KU Public Safety Office, officers responded to Gertrude Sellards Pearson Residence Hall on 500 West 11 St. at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, to conduct a welfare check. A male student was found dead in his room by public safety officers upon arrival.

The cause of the death is still being investigated and foul play is not suspected. The name of the student has not been released yet out of respect for his family.

Students who may be trouble by this event are encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services at 785-864-2277 or use MySSP to call or chat with professional counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.