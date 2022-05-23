TOPEKA (KSNT) – After witnessing medical staff fight Covid over the past two years, four former hospital door screeners are taking a big step towards furthering their own healthcare careers.

The Stormont Vail Health Foundation gave them all scholarships to pursue certification in nursing assistance. With the 6 week Washburn Tech CNA program now completed, these four graduates are ready to help save lives. To celebrate, Stormont employees put together a ceremony to highlight their progression in the healthcare system.

One of the graduates says taking the class with fellow workers and having a support system through the course made the experience even better. “I was looking at a new position; they actually have a registrar. You know CNA Programs are kind of expensive nowadays, so I was like ‘eh I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ This just opened up a whole new opportunity, new doors for me, so I’m excited,” said Sydney Mcclintock.