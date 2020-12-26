Four people arrested for stealing cars from Topeka business Christmas Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Four people are in custody after stealing two cars on Christmas morning in Shawnee County.

34-year-old Jason Hokanson of Topeka, 31-year-old Christopher Clark of Maple Hill, 26-year-old Andrea Green of Maple Hill and 26-year-old Brooks Vonthaer of Topeka were arrested for their parts in the theft.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the cars were stolen from a business in the 3000 block of SW 57th Street. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were able to locate one of the vehicles moving northbound on SW Topeka Blvd. The driver did not stop for law enforcement and a short chase began. That car was then deserted in the 500 block of SW 14th Street.

The second car was found in the 7000 block of SW Sixmile Creek Road. Four suspects were found hiding nearby the car, with the help of Kansas Highway Patrol’s Air Support Unit’s thermal imaging techniques. A sheriff’s K9 unit helped track down the suspects from the ground.

The four suspects were charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and conspiracy.