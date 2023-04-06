TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a multiple-car crash Thursday north of Topeka.

The crash was reported at 7:42 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The crash involved four vehicles in the southbound lane of Lower Silver Lake Road and Highway 75. The incident was reported as a non-injury crash.

TPD and SNSO each have one unit working on the crash and the KHP has two units active on the crash, according to dispatch.

The KanDrive map shows traffic backups on Highway 75, as of 8:10 a.m.