TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus has now killed four people in Shawnee County according to Linda Ochs, the department’s director.

The most recent death was an 83 year-old man.

Ochs says there are now 77 total positive coronavirus cases in the county.

She says that’s a big jump from Friday afternoon, when there were only 58 positive cases.

She wants to remind people to continue to stay home.