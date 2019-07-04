Fourth of July off to a soggy start

A little rain didn’t stop these kids from enjoying the holiday (KSNT – Dan Garrett)

Morning rains have postponed some Fourth of July events and cancelled others altogether.

The College Hill parade scheduled for 9 a.m. in Topeka was canceled. The Potwin neighborhood parade was moved from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this afternoon. Officials also cancelled a 10:30 a.m. parade in Lyndon due to the weather. The oldest and longest neighborhood parade in Collins Park has been postponed to 2 p.m.

The annual golf tournament at Lake Shawnee’s Spirit of Kansas Festival had its morning and afternoon tee times changed due to the rain. In addition, the car show at Tinman Circle has been delayed. It was set to start at 9 a.m. but was pushed back to 11 o’clock. Organizers say that time is in jeopardy as well. An update should be announced by 12:30 p.m.

Other events at Lake Shawnee include the tenth annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival with music beginning at noon, and ending with Mark and the Sharks at 8:45 p.m.

The evening wraps up with a water ski show at 6:30 p.m. followed by the fireworks display at 10 p.m. There is free parking at the lake, as well as free bus transportation from the Rueger Sports Complex provided by Topeka Metro.

The KSNT crew will be on hand in Wamego for one of the largest fireworks displays in the state. Be sure to tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. for live reports detailing all the information you’ll need. “Boom Town” promises an evening of holiday celebration!

And, the Sundown Salute in Junction City enters its 2nd day of fun and entertainment. We’ll have live reports from Heritage Park tonight at 5 and 5:30pm.

The rain didn’t stop people from enjoying the day.

These people aren’t letting the rain stop the 4th of July fun! They set up a “pop up party” pic.twitter.com/1vg9TaeClX — Dan Garrett (@DanGKSNT) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, people are enjoying the music at Grace Cathedral.

I’m at the Grace Cathedral’s Independence Day service. It’s a full house here as people escape the morning rain pic.twitter.com/dHmXDFC6I8 — Dan Garrett (@DanGKSNT) July 4, 2019

