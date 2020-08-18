FOX 43 AM Live earns best morning show award in debut year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – FOX 43 AM Live and KSNT News’ morning show have won back-to-back honors as the 2020 best AM newscasts from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

Debuting in May 2019 on KTMJ, the show runs at 7 a.m. each weekday and features Erin La Row and Becky Taylor at the helm. Its sister, KSNT News’ long-running morning program anchored by David George, followed closely behind in second place.

The honors for FOX AM Live and the KSNT morning show come as the station also won the trio of best prime newscast, best weathercast and best sportscast from the KAB.