FOX Sports report says Chiefs dealt with overnight COVID scare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are fortunate to be playing on Sunday night as opposed to noon against the Denver Broncos following stressful early morning hours where the team believed it had a COVID-19 outbreak.

FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer said at about 3:30 a.m., the team began a massive contact tracing effort when they learned of seven positive COVID-19 tests, which included coaches. Fortunately for Kansas City, all of the tests were false positives, but it took them five hours to get to the bottom of the issue.

Glazer added that by 9 a.m., the team determined there was issue at the lab doing the testing, but there was concern they wouldn’t have enough coaches for Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

COVID-19 has already caused plenty of calamity in the NFL this season, and the virus has forced shakeups in the Chiefs schedule more than once.

Week 4’s game against the New England Patriots was moved from a Sunday afternoon to a Monday night when both teams had positive cases. Then in Week 6 Kansas City’s Thursday night game was moved to a Monday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills after a breakout on the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in Week 5.

The team has also placed a number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout this season where a player has either tested positive or been a close contact of someone with the virus.