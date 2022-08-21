FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road.

Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners.

On Saturday afternoon, Deputies were contacted by resident from the 4100 block of Iowa Terrace who found mail laying on the road near the 2000 block of Shawnee Road.

Upon investigated, they found that mail was stolen from mailboxes between Eisenhower Road and Indiana Road and between Shawnee Road and Reno Road.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies continue to work to return mail to owners.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who finds mail in roadways, is being asked to call the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office at (785) 229-1200.

