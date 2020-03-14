Franklin County announces local state of disaster after first coronavirus case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Franklin County Board of Commissioners announced on Saturday that they’re in a state of local disaster for the county.

County health officials said there is a person who has tested positive for coronavirus in their area. They said they have quarantined anyone they believe has been in contact with that person.

The Franklin County Health Officer said that inside events with over 100 people should be canceled. They are urging everyone to take extra health precautions.

