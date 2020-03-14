Breaking News
Closings amid coronavirus concerns
Closings and Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Franklin County announces local state of disaster after first coronavirus case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Franklin County Board of Commissioners announced on Saturday that they’re in a state of local disaster for the county.

County health officials said there is a person who has tested positive for coronavirus in their area. They said they have quarantined anyone they believe has been in contact with that person.

The Franklin County Health Officer said that inside events with over 100 people should be canceled. They are urging everyone to take extra health precautions.

For updates from Franklin County you can go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories