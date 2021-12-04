Free comic and toy show brings new opportunities to Topeka youth

TOPEKA (KSNT) – FreeCon brought comic artists and vendors to Topeka. It’s a collaboration between KC Fan Conventions and the Topeka Youth Project.

The event aims to bring more people into the world of comics, video games and more. Panels at the event featured local comic artists and video game tournaments.

Topeka FreeCon marks the first of events like it and organizers said they are already looking toward future cons.

“We celebrate our lives in different ways and being able to share an experience with events like this are essential part of what it takes to be human,” Mark Arganbright, Topeka Youth Project Director, said. “As we relearn what that’s like after being trapped up in our homes for a couple years, these events will become more and more important.”

Organizers hope this also raises awareness of the Topeka Youth Court. This is a program that helps young drivers with traffic incident forgiveness through community service.