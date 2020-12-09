Free coronavirus testing expanding in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A company is offering free coronavirus testing in Topeka and looking to expand across the state.

At GoGetTested.com, you can see locations that are open and set to open in Kansas. The CEO of the company that founded the group, Ahmed Gaber, said the more people being tested, the easier it is to track the spread.

“When you arm individual folks with the data, the information with whether they have been exposed or are contagious, that allows you to change behaviors of individuals who are contagious because they didn’t know they were contagious,” said Ahmed.

The group did hit a small bump in the road on Tuesday when it updated the website. GoGetTested is working on adding new testing locations and the update caused people that were trying to sign up, to not be able to. It didn’t stop anyone from being tested though and only slowed them down for an hour.

The big push is to get more testing sites across the state within the coming weeks.