Free coronavirus testing in local counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department announced today that they are offering free coronavirus testing.

The Riley County Health Department held a similar event in August where people can drive up, get tested and get free food. There is no appointment needed to get tested and individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms either.

Locations of testing will be in:

Manhattan: at the Manhattan Town Center North West Parking lot. September 9 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Leonardville: at 401 W Chase Street. September 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ogden: at 220 Willow Street. September 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They ask that you wear a mask if you plan to attend.