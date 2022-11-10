Free test kits are now available for Kansas households. See below for more information on how you can get your free test kits.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are now up for grabs in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is partnering with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity to help provide Kansas communities with free COVID-19 tests. Households can now go to AccessCovidTests.org to place an order for five more testing kits that are delivered directly to your home through Amazon.

The KDHE reports that testing before the holidays can be a great way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to family and friends this year. Frequent tests is also important for those with more exposure outside of the home such as children in school or people who spend time in a group setting.

To get your free test kits, click here and enter your zip code. If you need more help, call 866-534-3463. If you need additional testing, click here to find a free testing site in your community.