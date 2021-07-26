Free defensive driving program for teens, parents coming to Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A free defensive driving program for teens and parents is coming to the Capital City this weekend. BRAKES (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) will be holding five classes at the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday and Sunday.

More than 45,000 teens have taken part in the program nationwide. It was founded by Doug Herbert, a former drag racing champion. He said that teens who take part in the program are 64 percent less likely to get in a car crash. This is accomplished by teaching them about defensive driving.

“It’s just a matter of adjusting your mirrors right,” Herbert said. “Knowing what’s going on beside you on this side and beside you on that side and behind you, and just kind of keeping your eyes open. We really call it situational awareness.”

In the course, teens and parents are taught separately. Instructors will go over things like drop wheel recovery, skid avoidance, and anti-lock braking exercises.

Each of the five classes is limited to 36 people. There will be three classes on Saturday and two on Sunday. Classes are free, but there is a $99 refundable fee to reserve your spot. Click here to register.