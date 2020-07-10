Free Drive-In movie in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Briggs Subaru of Topeka held a drive-in movie night on Thursday night. The dealership opened up its lot for 75 vehicles to show Toy Story 4 The event also included free water and snacks. Briggs Subaru did a similar event in Fort Scott, Kansas with a lot of success, so the idea came to Topeka

“It’s cool in a lot of ways,” says Briggs Subaru of Topeka’s General Sales Manager Tony Rubbo. “One of the ways is the parents I’ve been talking to tonight have already thanked me for getting them out of the house just as much as the kids. Companies like Brown Towing, I called them up, they showed up and said, hey, what do you need? We’ve got some flat beds, we’ll help you guys get the screen up, no charge, we want to help the community. This is really just a gift to the community.”

Briggs Subaru of Topeka says based on Thursday night there’s a good chance they will hold another drive-in event.