MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) will be holding a free documentary film screening as part of the county’s efforts to share the dangers of opioid use.

The film titled “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” will be screened at 6 p.m. June 20 at AMC Theaters in Manhattan. The film is 45 minutes long and the audience is encouraged to stay for a discussion afterward, according to Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva.

Leyva said the film is appropriate for audiences in middle school and older.

“Always communicate with your children. It’s important to have conversations about the dangers of drug use. They know more than you think they know, and they need to hear from you as an authority in their lives,” Community Health Educator for the RCHD Asia Sampson said.

The film chronicles the journey of a former professional basketball player, Chris Herren, who builds connections with high school students who share their stories of struggle and strength with Herren, according to the film’s website. The film addresses issues school systems face including substance abuse, harmful behaviors and mental wellness.

For additional information about the dangers of drug use in Riley, Geary, or Pottawatomie Counties, contact Asia Sampson at the RCHD (785) 776-4779 ext. 7645.