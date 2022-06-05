TOPEKA (KSNT)- Local fishers got to test the waters with free fishing days this weekend.

In Kansas, anyone aged 16 to 74 is required to have a license to fish. This weekend’s “try it before you buy it” experience allows people to fish without a license. Financial restraints can be an issue with getting your license, which is why for two local fishers, they took full advantage of the free weekend.

“I think it’s great for the family,” Dakota McGlumphry said. “I mean for those that are less fortunate that can’t afford maybe a license it gets you a chance to get the family out and enjoy the weather.”

For teenager Shawn Mierkey, weekends like this give him a chance to see if he likes fishing before putting down money for a license.

“In two years I’ll have to get my license,” Mierkey said. “So, I’m not looking forward to that. I’m trying to get as much free fishing in as I can.”

If you’re looking to purchase a fishing license, click here.