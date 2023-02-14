TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Valeo Behavioral Health Care is starting up its free behavioral health screenings starting tomorrow in Topeka.

No appointment is needed and you do not need to bring anything with you. Listen below are the different times and location you can find the free screenings available throughout the year.

February 15th from 10a.m. to noon.

At the Sunshine Connection, located at 3434 SW 6th Avenue

March 15th from 10 a.m. to noon.

At Topeka Lulac Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Avenue

April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

At Eastside Senior Citizens Center, located at 432 SE Norwood Street

May 17th from 10 a.m. to noon.

Breakthrough Clubhouse, located at 1201 SW Van Buren Street

For more information, you can visit the Valeo Behavioral Health Care website by clicking here.