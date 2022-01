Parking meters with stickers for the Passport Parking app, a new partner for the City of Topeka to modernize payment options. (Courtesy Photo/City of Topeka)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted on Tuesday evening to approve of plastic bags being placed on parking meters in downtown Topeka.

The motion was approved on Jan. 18, meaning that bags will be placed on parking meters along the 100 blocks of Kansas Ave. between 6th and 10th streets on the east and west sides, making parking free to motorists visiting the area.