TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local bank is hosting a free shredding event this weekend.

Iron Mountain will set up their mobile shredding truck from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5926 SW 21st Street in the parking lot of the Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. This event is free and is meant to help local residents protect their privacy and prevent identity theft.

In years past, local residents have shown up early, causing a long line of cars to accumulate. The City of Topeka says visitors who come between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. should get in and out more quickly.